HFS Announces Gift Match
November 15, 2022
November 15, 2022
Give To The Max Day is on Thursday, and Hastings Family Service announces that they are hoping for an extra bump in donations, due to a matching gift. HFS Office Manager Kelly Carter has the details.
Click here for audio
A link to the HFS Give To The Max Day donation page is provided here.
