HFS Announces Gift Match

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 15, 2022

  • November 15, 2022


Warning: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /homepages/44/d436206668/htdocs/wp-content/themes/graphene/inc/loop.php on line 1214

Give To The Max Day is on Thursday, and Hastings Family Service announces that they are hoping for an extra bump in donations, due to a matching gift. HFS Office Manager Kelly Carter has the details.

Click here for audio

   
A link to the HFS Give To The Max Day donation page is provided here.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/hfs-announces-gift-match/