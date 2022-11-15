In late October, Building Remembrance for Reconciliation commemorated the anniversary of the burning of Brown’s Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Hastings in 1907. BR4R is dedicated to using history and the arts to remember, reconcile and heal. To continue their efforts to celebrate early Black History in Hastings, BR4R asks the community to consider making a donation during Give To The Max Day, on Thursday, November 17th. Funds raised will be used, in part, to help create a fitting memorial for Brown’s Chapel and the original Black community of Hastings. A link to the BR4R Give To The Max page is provided here.