GCSO Names Chief Deputy

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reports that after approval from the Goodhue County Board, and due to the resignation of previous Chief Deputy Jeremy Lerfald, on Nov. 9th, Sheriff Marty Kelly has appointed Jonathan Huneke as the new Chief Deputy. Chief Deputy Huneke began his career with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. Since then he has held the positions of Detention Deputy, Patrol Deputy, School Resource Officer, interim Chief Deputy, and Investigator prior to this appointment. His longest held position has been with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division for the past 15 years. Huneke, his wife, and two of their four daughters live on a hobby farm in Belvidere Township.
(Jonathan Huneke. Submitted photo.)