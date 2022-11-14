Haltvick Runs For LaMae

Hastings resident Nick Haltvick recently returned from New York City after running in the New York Marathon to help raise awareness and funds for Sudden Unexplained Death in Children Syndrome, which claimed the life of his one-year-old niece LaMae in February. Haltvick spoke about SUDC.
He also commented on running in the race itself, a day before LaMae’s 2nd birthday.
Haltvick’s group of 19 runners raised about $250,000 for research. A fundraiser for LaMae’s family is still active for about a month.