School Board Prepares To Seat Zuzek

Last Tuesday’s election brings Mark Zuzek to the ISD 200 School Board, and Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell says that the District has been receiving inquires about what happens next. According to McDowell, the county will need to provide the school district with the canvassing results. Then the school board will need to post and hold a special meeting to approve the Canvassing Resolution. That approval starts a seven-day waiting period. At the end of the waiting period, the school board has another seven days to approve the Certificate of Election. After the Certificate of Election is approved, Zuzek will complete the required paperwork and should be seated at the December School Board Meeting. The County is scheduled to canvass the results at 3 PM on Thursday, November 17th.