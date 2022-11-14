Johnson Retiring from CNC

The Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center congratulates Program Director and Internship Coordinator Mayme Johnson for her upcoming retirement after 35 years at Carpenter Nature Center. According to the Center, Mayme has been an integral part of the Nature Center since nearly the beginning. During her time, she’s taught environmental education to thousands of youth, mentored over 140 young professionals in internships, helped develop the majority of Carpenter’s education programming and more. The Center is also on the hunt for a full-time Naturalist and a full-time Director of Education & Visitor Services to be a part of the team. For more information on the positions and how to apply, please visit the Carpenter Nature Center website. The deadline to submit applications is November 30 at 4:30pm.