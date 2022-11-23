HFD Launches “Keep The Wreath White”

The Hastings Fire Department has again placed a large wreath on the fire station with all white lights; the wreath will stay in place from Thanksgiving to January 1st. For every preventable structure fire within the response area of the Hastings Fire Department, a white bulb will be replaced by a red bulb, with the goal of having all white lights remaining on the wreath at the end of the holiday season. Please make this a fire safe Holiday season for you and your family. The City thanks Pat Moen Lawn Care Inc. for the wreath.