Live Nativity Seeks Volunteers

One of the signature events at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville is the annual Live Nativity and pageant on the third Sunday of Advent. This year’s public gathering starts around 4:30 PM on December 11th with farm animals and visits with St Nicholas. The Nativity pageant with traditional carols begins at 5 PM. It is followed by a light dinner, warm drinks, and Christmas cookies served by parish volunteers. St. Joe’s will be using SignUpGenius for adults and children to sign up to participate and RSVP. They also need 1-2 photographers and have opportunities for other volunteers. Participants are expected to arrive by 4 PM. Please sign up by Saturday, December 3rd. Parish families are also asked to donate Christmas cookies on the night of the event. A link to the sign up page is provided here.