HPD Teams With Toys For Tots

If you’re looking for ways to give back to the community this holiday season, the City of Hastings has announced that the Hastings Police Department is now a drop site for the 75th Anniversary Toys For Tots campaign. Starting on November 7th, and running through December 18th, during regular business hours, the Police Department will be collecting brand new, unwrapped toys, such as books, board games, and arts and craft projects, as gifts for children all over the Twin Cities. Bring your donations to the Police Department lobby, 150 3rd Street East, in Hastings.