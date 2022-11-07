Artist Lewis Featured On MPR

Local artist Dale Lewis, who recently had “Abe” the Eagle placed on the banks of the St. Croix River in Prescott, was recently featured on an interview with MPR News, during a segment of “Minnesota Now” with Cathy Wurzer, which showcased the extent of his work, and the methods he uses to repurpose materials that would otherwise be viewed as unusable in daily life. During the 10-minute interview, Lewis talked about his inspiration, where he obtains his materials, and where his work is displayed. A link to the interview is provided here.