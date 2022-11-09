Midterm Election Results

Here are the unofficial results from Tuesday’s midterm elections. For Governor, Tim Walz and Peggy Flanangan remain as Governor and Lt. Governor by a vote of 1,300,000 to 1,100,000 for Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Angie Craig remains the U.S. Representative for MN District 2 by a vote of 165,500 to 148,500 for opponent Tyler Kistner. In a closely contested race for MN Senate District 41, Judy Seeberger received 21,500 votes to Tom Dippel’s 21,200. Shane Hudella received 9,783 votes for MN House District 41B to 9,365 for Tina Folch. Kathy Keena received 84,520 votes to be County Attorney, and Matt Little received 78,847. Contested County Commissioner races saw Joe Atkins, Laurie Halvorson, Bill Droste, and Liz Holberg win the Commissioner Seats for their respective Districts. In Hastings, Mayor Fasbender ran unopposed, and candidates Angie Haus, with 4,303, and Dave Pemble, with 3,732 are the new Council members. Tom Wright received 3,603 votes, and Ian T. Martin received 3,106. For the ISD 200 School Board, Mark Zuzek received 7,584 votes, Todd Kullmann received 5,372, and Pam Onnen received 1,519. In Washington County, Karla Bigham narrowly edged out Keith Franke for a seat on the Washington County Board of Commissioners, by a vote of 11,166 to 10,481. Results are not official until canvassed by the respective election boards.