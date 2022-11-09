WI Election Results

In Wisconsin voting on Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers retained the Governorship of Wisconsin by an unofficial total of 1,355,000 votes to challenger Tim Michels’ tally of 1,266,000. The race for National Senator between Mandela Barnes and Ron Johnson remains a very tight race with Johnson having 1,334,670 votes to Barnes’ total of 1,307,296. US House District 3 shows Derrick Van Orden with a 162,492 to 149,794 lead over Brad Pfaff, and Josh Kaul will be the Secretary of State, with a total of 1,329,852 votes to opponent Eric Toney’s 1,295,709. Results are unofficial until canvassed by respective election boards.