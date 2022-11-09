NFD Warns of “T-Shirt” Scam

  • November 9, 2022

Officials with the Newport Fire Department are alerting residents that a text scam involving the Department is apparently active in Newport. According to information provided by the Department, officials became aware of a potential scam claiming to sell Fire Department shirts on Wednesday morning, involving a text message offering to sell Newport Fire Department shirts at a $10 discount. This scam is not limited to Newport Fire. In a statement, the Newport Fire Department said that they are not selling any merchandise, nor would they via unsolicited text messages or emails. NFD advises not clicking any message offering Newport Fire merchandise.

