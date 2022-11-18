Zuzek Arrested

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has reported that Hastings resident and school board electee Mark Zuzek was detained by officers of the Woodbury Police Department in Woodbury just before 9 AM on Thursday, November 19th on one charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, and one charge of driving while impaired. He was booked into the Washington County Jail at 10:05 AM and bail was set at $12,000. As of noon on Friday, Zuzek was still in the Washington County Jail. Stay tuned to KDWA for updates on this story.