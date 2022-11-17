City Holds Ribbon-Cutting Event For Storage Building
Warning
-
Filed under Featured
-
November 17, 2022
-
November 17, 2022
-
: Trying to access array offset on value of type bool in /homepages/44/d436206668/htdocs/wp-content/themes/graphene/inc/loop.php
on line 1214
On Wednesday afternoon, Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender officiated at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new cold storage building at the Cal Ruedy Public Works Facility on Progress Drive in Hastings. Mayor Fasbender opened the ceremony with a brief recap of why the building was needed.
Click here for audio
KDWA has posted the ceremony for viewing on our YouTube page.
Click here for audio
(Ribbon Cutting. KDWA photo)
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/11/city-holds-ribbon-cutting-event-for-storage-building/