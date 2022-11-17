City Holds Ribbon-Cutting Event For Storage Building

On Wednesday afternoon, Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender officiated at a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new cold storage building at the Cal Ruedy Public Works Facility on Progress Drive in Hastings. Mayor Fasbender opened the ceremony with a brief recap of why the building was needed.

KDWA has posted the ceremony for viewing on our YouTube page.

(Ribbon Cutting. KDWA photo)

