Town Hall Held To Address Homelessness

MN State Representative Tony Jurgens gathered with members of the Hastings Police Force, Dakota County, Hastings Family Service, and Allied Supportive Services at City Hall on Wednesday night to discuss the homeless situation in the Hastings area. Jurgens opened the Town Hall meeting with an explanation of why it was being held.
The Town Hall took an hour and a half, and was attended by close to 50 people. Watch the Town Hall meeting on KDWA’s YouTube page.
(Pictured L to R: Amy Sutton, Whitney Rinowski, Amber Hanson, Scott Kubal, David Wilske, Madeline Kastler. KDWA Photo)