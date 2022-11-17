Town Hall Held To Address Homelessness

  Filed under Featured

  • November 17, 2022

  • November 17, 2022


MN State Representative Tony Jurgens gathered with members of the Hastings Police Force, Dakota County, Hastings Family Service, and Allied Supportive Services at City Hall on Wednesday night to discuss the homeless situation in the Hastings area. Jurgens opened the Town Hall meeting with an explanation of why it was being held.

Click here for audio

   
The Town Hall took an hour and a half, and was attended by close to 50 people. Watch the Town Hall meeting on KDWA’s YouTube page.

Click here for audio

   
   
(Pictured L to R: Amy Sutton, Whitney Rinowski, Amber Hanson, Scott Kubal, David Wilske, Madeline Kastler. KDWA Photo)

