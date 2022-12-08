KDWA EXCLUSIVE: NEW PROPOSED WIAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF FORMAT STIRRING UP CONCERNS
Prescott High School Athletics Director Andrew Caudill joined KDWA to talk about a recent proposal that would guarantee every high school football team in Wisconsin gets 11 games, with a 9 game regular season, followed by 2 guaranteed playoff games. The report initially came out from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, but Caudill told KDWA in an exclusive interview that they had not heard that from them. Listen to Caudill’s thoughts on the issue, as well as his thoughts on the WIAA sanctioning lacrosse, in the link below: