Brittany Mora Recognized

Brittany Mora, Nutrition and Physical Activity Manager at Pierce County Public Health Department, has been named Wisconsin’s 2022 Community Star, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health recently announced. On the third Thursday of November, NOSORH leads National Rural Health Day (NRHD), an annual celebration that honors those serving the vital health needs of nearly 61 million rural Americans. Mora is currently featured in the 2022 edition of the Community Star eBook, which is available on the official NRHD website, PowerofRural.org. The eBook showcases the stories of Community Stars from 48 states, exemplifying this year’s NRHD theme of “Driving Change and Going the Extra Mile”.
(Brittany Mora. Submitted Photo.)