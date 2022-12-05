Andersen Named Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Sophomore Riley Andersen. According to a nomination submitted by Math Teacher Bryce McCauley, Riley is a student that stands out due to her consistent work habits, respectful and positive demeanor, and high levels of achievement in the classroom. She has given herself the opportunity to take AP Statistics as a sophomore this year through her hard work in Summer Geometry before her freshman year and in Algebra II during her freshman year. Thus far, she has met every challenge that AP Stats has thrown her way and continues to demonstrate her strong character and work ethic through the manner in which she approaches class every day.
(Riley Anderson. Submitted Photo)