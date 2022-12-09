Arneson Honored

Nina Arneson, Director of Health and Human Services of Goodhue County, was awarded South Country Health Alliance’s top honor on December 4. Leota Lind, CEO of South Country, presented Arneson with the award at the health plan’s annual dinner and presentation held at the Association of Minnesota Counties Conference in Bloomington. The Diamond Award is given for exemplary leadership, passion, and commitment to upholding South Country’s values of collaboration, stewardship, communication, and excellence. Arneson became director of the county’s integrated departments in 2011. In addition to being a strong advocate for South Country, Arneson has served 12 years on the health plan’s County Directors Advisory Committee and is the Committee Chair this year. She has also served on the Quality Assurance Committee and the Compliance Committee.
(Nina Arneson and Leola Lind. Submitted Photo)