55 Project At Doyle Path Complete

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that the road project on Highway 55 in Rosemount has officially been completed, and the Department thanks everyone for their patience during this much-needed work to improve both safety and traffic flow on Hwy 55 at Doyle Path. According to Mn DOT, during the month-long closure in September, crews were able construct a dedicated right turn lane and extend the acceleration lane and compete other work at Doyle Path. Work along Hwy 55 this year consisted of constructing a dedicated left turn lane on eastbound Hwy 55 at Doyle Path, dedicated right turn lane, and extending the acceleration lane for westbound Hwy 55, and removing a layer of pavement and repaving the road.

