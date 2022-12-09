Proposal Brought For Ace Hardware In Prescott

A proposal to construct an Ace Hardware at 1003 Campbell Street in Prescott will come before the Prescott City Council on Monday. The City met with Casey and Kayla Waltz, owners of Waltz Ace Hardware in Ellsworth, on June 20th, and the Waltzes, along with Ace Hardware, are proposing a renovation and addition of the former Churchill Market. The parcel is .6 acres in size, and faces the “T” intersection of Campbell and Henry Streets. The proposal is to keep the structure currently standing on the site, along with an approximate 4,500 square foot addition to the rear of the building. The Plan Commission approved the concept plan by a vote of 4-to-0 at their December 5th meeting.