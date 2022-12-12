HASTINGS, PRESCOTT BASKETBALL BOTH SCORE COME FROM BEHIND WINS

The Hastings boys basketball team needed overtime but got a big section victory over Apple Valley 52-48 last Friday inside Hastings High School in a game that was wacky from the get go. The Raiders could not have had a worse start offensively, going nearly 7 minutes without scoring a bucket, yet somehow they only found themselves down 8-0. Apple Valley responded in kind with an 8 minute drought that saw the Raiders take the lead, 9-8. Apple Valley would take the lead back from there and would not look back early, taking a 23-18 lead into halftime. Hastings’ 3-2 zone defense messed with the Eagles, forcing them outside to take three pointers, where Apple Valley was an abysmal 4-29 from 3. Hastings and the Eagles found themselves in a 46-46 situation late in the game when a foul was called on Apple Valley in the final seconds. The Raiders would miss both free throws giving Apple Valley the ball with 1.7 seconds. Kelvin Maher would steal the inbound and put it in at the horn, and the gym lost its mind, but the refs ruled it a travel, and put .4 on the clock. Hastings would go to overtime, and the defense would hold Apple Valley to just two points, with the Raiders using their defense to propel them to a 52-48 win. Hastings won despite not having their best night offensively and at the free throw line. Hastings was just 3/18 from 3 and 13/28 from the free throw line, but the 3-2 zone worked to perfection as the Raiders still managed to keep Apple Valley under their season average despite the offensive struggles.
Owen Bernatz led the way offensively for the Raiders with 24 points, while Kelvin Maher added 8 points and Lukas Foss was excellent off the bench with 8. Payton Lee-Dean, who earned a spot in the starting lineup, added 7 points while the scoring was completed by Kyan Esterby with 3 and Matthew Foss with 2. The Raiders went to 2-1 on the season as a result of the victory and play Hudson on Tuesday before going to Park on Thursday.
Prescott Goes to 4-0
Prescott basketball continued its red hot offensive start with a big win over another top 10 team, taking down Fall Creek 81-71 at the UW Stout Northwest Classic. The Cardinals led by as many as 15 in the contest, and lost the lead, but were able to pull away and nab the win, as Jordan Malmlov scored 36 points.