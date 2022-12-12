Youth Impact Council Coin Drive

Hastings Community Education reports that students from the Youth Impact Council recently coordinated a coin drive at Hastings High School. Funds raised were used to adopt families for Hastings Family Service’s Project Share. The Youth Impact Council spent a full day of collecting, counting, shopping and wrapping. Hastings Family Service thanks all the Hastings High School students and staff for making this happen. The Youth Impact Council is supported by Hastings Community Education and Hastings Family Service.