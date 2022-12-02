Bianconi Selected As Dakota County Chief Deputy

Dakota County Sheriff-Elect Joe Leko is pleased to announce that he has selected Dakota County Sheriff’s Office Captain Dan Bianconi to be appointed as Chief Deputy Sheriff effective January 2, 2023. Captain Bianconi was hired as a deputy sheriff in 2001 and has held many duties and ranks in his 22-year tenure. In 2009, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant where he spent time in patrol, investigations, and commander of the Dakota County Drug Task Force. In 2014, he was promoted to captain with assignments in patrol, investigations, detention services, and administration. He holds a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice Leadership from Concordia University and is a 2021 graduate of Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command.
(Dan Bianconi. DCSO Photo)