Hastings Candy Cane Hunt

  • December 2, 2022

The City of Hastings invites everyone to get into the Holiday spirit with a Candy Cane Hunt, on now through December 11th. Candy Canes will be hidden in 5 parks in Hastings. To participate, use the 5 clues provided by the City to locate in which parks the candy canes are hidden. Each Candy Cane will have a letter attached. Write down this letter or take a picture. At the end of your hunt you should have 5 letters to unscramble a word. The hunt can be walked on the trails & would take 1.5 hours to complete. If driving, the hunt takes around 30 minutes. Email your unscrambled word and/or photos to ParksInfo@HastingsMN.gov. Prize information will follow once you submit your email. Clues can be found on the City website.   

