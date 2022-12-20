Gobble Gait Raises $128K For HFS

Gobble Gait has been a Thanksgiving tradition in Hastings since 1998 when it began as a small race to raise some money for Hastings Family Service. This year, the event raised $128,000 for Hastings Family Service. Race organizer Mary Fasbender commented on the donation during a brief ceremony at Hastings Family Service on Monday morning.
Executive Director Amy Sutton received the donation on behalf of HFS with much gratitude.
A beautiful Thanksgiving day brought over 3000 participants to Hastings, growing from a race that raised $4,600 in its first year to $128,000 this year.
(From L to r: Amy Sutton, Mary Fasbender, Brian Radke and Kelly Carter. KDWA photo)