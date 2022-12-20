ISD 200 Ranks In Study

Hastings Public Schools has been recognized as the #25 Best Public School District in Minnesota by Niche as part of the publication’s 2023 Best Schools and Districts in America rankings. Hastings Public Schools also ranked #14 District with the Best Teachers in Minnesota. With an overall grade of A-, District Leadership say they couldn’t be more proud. According to an ISD 200 press release, Niche’s methodology combines rigorous analysis of key statistics from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, teacher quality and public school district ratings. Read more about Niche and learn about other school rankings on the Niche website.