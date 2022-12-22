The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau is excited to announce this year’s Business, Volunteer and Educator the year! According to a press release issued by the Chamber, SC Toys has been named Business of the Year, Heidi Langenfeld is the Volunteer of the Year, and Tilden Preschool Teacher Colleen Thome is Educator of the Year. Find out more about these deserving winners at the Annual Meeting & Awards Dinner on January 26th.
Hastings Chamber 2022 Awardees Announced
