Hastings Commissioners Appointed

At their meeting on Monday, December 19th, the Hastings City Council finalized appointments to several Council Commissions. Andrew Caflisch was appointed and Melissa Blackstad was reappointed to the Public Safety Advisory Commission, Estrella Carter was appointed to HEDRA, Melissa McGrath was appointed and Rob Halberg and Melanie Peters were reappointed to the Planning Commission, Ashley Alitz Edell, Maggie McCoy and Patricia Bremer were appointed and Richard Smith was reappointed to the Heritage Preservation Commission, and Scott Zuzek and Carl Bower were reappointed to the Parks & Recreation Commission.