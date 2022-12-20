Hastings Council Approves Fee Rate Increase

A change to the City of Hastings City Code Chapter 34 in relation to the Fee Schedule came before the City Council on Monday evening. City Administrator Dan Wietecha introduced the measure.
The Council discussed the status of continuing the implementation of the original study plan for modest ongoing increases. Further discussion on including PFAS mitigation measures as a part of the study and rate increases. Wietecha indicated that PFAS mitigation would be beyond the rate study. The City Council approved the fee schedule change.