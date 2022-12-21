ISD 200 Closed Thursday

ISD 200 reports that some modifications are being made to the winter weather plan, due to the extreme weather being predicted by the National Weather Service. Hastings Public Schools will be closed Thursday, December 22, which will not be an e-learning day. According to an ISD 200 press release, Kid’s Campus, Early Childhood Preschool, ECFE, ECSE, and Community Education will be closed; all Community Education Classes will be canceled. The Hastings Senior Center will be closed, and all programming will be canceled. Additionally, all facility rentals will be canceled, and all after-school activities and athletics on Thursday will be canceled. Please visit the school district website for any additional postponements.