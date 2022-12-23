The union representing the foodservice workers at ISD 200 has authorized a strike against the District in efforts to improve staffing numbers and wages. An announcement from 26 of the 35 members of the Service Employees Industrial Union, Local 284, was made at the Pleasant Hill Library, on December 19th. Union Reps state the authorization does not automatically mean a strike will occur. Hastings Superintendent Robert McDowell acknowledged the union’s strike authorization, stating that the school district will continue to negotiate in good faith, but “in a manner that recognizes current market conditions”. The previous contract for the union expired on June 30th of 2022.
ISD 200 Food Workers Union Authorizes Strike
