Hudella Receives Committee Assignments

The MN House of Representatives has published committee assignments for the upcoming session and Representative-Elect Shane Hudella will serve on three Committees for the 2023-2024 Legislative Biennium. According to the House of Representatives website, Hudella has been assigned to the Education Finance Committee, the Transportation Finance & Policy Committee, and the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance & Policy Committee. The Education Finance & Policy Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday at 10:30 AM, the Transportation Finance & Policy Committee on Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30, and the Veterans and Military Affairs Finance & Policy Committee will meet on Mondays at 1 PM. The House will convene on Tuesday, January 3rd for the 2023 session.