Cannon Falls VFW Post 4452 has announced that Cannon Falls social studies teacher Heather Loeschke is the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of Year for District 1 and the state of Minnesota. Loeschke was chosen as the winner at the district level and from all the high school teachers in Minnesota, and will represent Minnesota for the national competition. Loeschke started teaching in 1996 and has taught in Cannon Falls since 2001. The 2022 VFW Teacher of the Year was Lisa Russell, a first grade teacher in Mountain Home, Idaho.
Loeschke Named MN VFW Teacher of the Year
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/12/loeschke-named-mn-vfw-teacher-of-the-year/