Loeschke Named MN VFW Teacher of the Year

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 27, 2022

  • December 27, 2022

Cannon Falls VFW Post 4452 has announced that Cannon Falls social studies teacher Heather Loeschke is the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher of Year for District 1 and the state of Minnesota. Loeschke was chosen as the winner at the district level and from all the high school teachers in Minnesota, and will represent Minnesota for the national competition. Loeschke started teaching in 1996 and has taught in Cannon Falls since 2001. The 2022 VFW Teacher of the Year was Lisa Russell, a first grade teacher in Mountain Home, Idaho.   

Click here for audio

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/12/loeschke-named-mn-vfw-teacher-of-the-year/