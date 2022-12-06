The Hastings and Prescott Area Arts Council held their 12th annual HPAAC Gala on December 4th at the Hastings Arts Center, and local artists Connie Misener and Dale Lewis were announced as HPAAC Heroes at the event. Both artists have contributed heavily to the arts in the Hastings and Prescott area, with Lewis providing many pieces of statuary derived from discarded materials and Misener using her training and experience in building restoration efforts and murals.
Local Artists Honored
