Hastings Budget Hearing Held

The 2023 Budget process for Hastings continued on Monday evening as the City Council held a required “Truth-In-Taxation” public hearing during the regular City Council meeting. City Administrator Dan Wietecha presented the Truth in Taxation meeting as a requirement for adoption of the 2023 Budget.
After the Public Hearing, and discussion of concerns by the Council, the Council approved a 2023 Budget of $42,375,010 and set a property tax levy of $17,373,405. A link to the Budget package is provided here.