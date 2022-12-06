PSD Seeks Long-Term Substitute

The Prescott Public School District announces they have an immediate opening for a long-term substitute teacher for 2nd grade at Malone Elementary School. According to the School website, compensation for substitute teachers is $150 per day. The successful candidate will start on January 3, and be available through the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Qualifications include Elementary/Middle Level Education (1088, 1083), or Regular Education (1777) certifications, with a Kindergarten License preferred. For complete details, or to apply, visit the Prescott School District website.