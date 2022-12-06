Mellick Renews Certification

The American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) has announced that Mari Mellick, Executive Director of United Way of Hastings (UWH), was recently renewed as a Certified Association Executive (CAE). Mellick has been a member of ASAE since 2001 and has maintained the CAE designation since initially achieving the certification in 2005. The CAE is the highest professional credential in the association industry. To be designated as a CAE, an applicant must have experience with nonprofit organization management, complete a minimum of 100 hours of specialized professional development, pass a stringent examination in association management, and pledge to uphold a code of ethics. To maintain the certification, individuals must undertake ongoing professional development and activities in association and nonprofit management.