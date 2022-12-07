GCSO Volunteer Awarded

On Tuesday evening, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly was honored to present Cal Fulton with the 2022 Minnesota Sheriffs’ Association Volunteer of the Year Award. Cal joined the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse as a volunteer in 1995 and has been an active member for the past 27 years. Cal has volunteered over 10,000 hours within this organization.
Chief Deputy Jonathan Huneke and Captain Chad Steffen also attended this special occasion. Chief Deputy Huneke commented that it is amazing to have members like Cal involved with the GCSO.
(L to R: Captain Steffen, Sheriff Kelly, Cal Fulton, Chief Deputy Huneke. Submitted photo)