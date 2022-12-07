The Prescott School District announces that an election will be held in the District on Tuesday, April 4th, for the seat currently held by Steve Sizemore. According to a public notice published on the School District website, Campaign Registration Statements and Declarations of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the office of the school district clerk at 1220 St. Croix Street. Forms may be submitted between the hours of 8 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday or by appointment. The school district offices are closed beginning December 23, 2022 through January 2nd, 2023. If a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 21st. A description of the school district boundaries can be obtained at the school district administrative office.
PSD Election Set
