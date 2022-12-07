PSD Election Set

The Prescott School District announces that an election will be held in the District on Tuesday, April 4th, for the seat currently held by Steve Sizemore. According to a public notice published on the School District website, Campaign Registration Statements and Declarations of Candidacy must be filed no later than 5:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in the office of the school district clerk at 1220 St. Croix Street. Forms may be submitted between the hours of 8 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday or by appointment. The school district offices are closed beginning December 23, 2022 through January 2nd, 2023. If a primary is necessary, the primary will be held on Tuesday, February 21st. A description of the school district boundaries can be obtained at the school district administrative office.

