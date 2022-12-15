The Prescott School District is making the best of the current weather pattern and encourages residents to participate in the District’s Virtual Snowman Contest. According to a post on social media, contestants who make a snowman should take a photo of it, and email the photo to their child’s school, or PSDCommunication@Prescott.K12.WI.US. The selected winner will receive a $20 gift certificate to Ptacek’s in Prescott.
Prescott School District Snowman Contest Announced
