Prescott Hall Of Fame Nomination Period Open

The Prescott School District Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the 2023 Induction Class for the Prescott Hall of Fame. The committee holds an inaugural ceremony every two years and is now accepting nominations for the honorary event, scheduled for the fall of 2023. Nominees are Prescott Community members who have positively impacted Prescott school, the Community, or have accomplished notable achievements. Nominations will be accepted until May 1st. A link to the nomination form is available here.