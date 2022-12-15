Santa To Visit Hastings

  • December 15, 2022

Did you know that Santa will be visiting Hastings again this year? Help brighten Santa’s path by adding your address to the City’s Holiday Lights Display Map. Then, catch a glimpse of Santa on your street on December 22nd, sometime between 6:30 and 8:00 PM. Santa will stop at four locations to meet with children and families, Coborn’s parking lot; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (SEAS) Church parking lot; Hastings High School East Parking lot; and SEAS School parking lot. Location times will be listed on the City website and social media closer to the date.   

