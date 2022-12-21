PSD Report Card Released

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has released their “report card” on state schools for the 2021-2022 school year, and the grades for the Prescott School District are very good. According to the District website, PSD scored in the top 11% for academics, and in the top 9% for growth. Superintendent Dr. Rick Spicuzza reports that the number of students in State standards well above the State average checks in at 97% of the time in Language Arts and 85% of the time in mathematics, outperforming Middle Border Conference schools and four comparison districts.