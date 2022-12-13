STRAIN HONORED WITH ALL-STAR GAME SELECTION

  • Filed under Featured

  • December 13, 2022

Hastings High School head football coach Dana Strain was recently selected to the MN HS FB All-Star Game as an assistant coach. The game was held last weekend at US Bank Stadium and Strain joined KDWA to talk about his experience.

   

Click here for audio

   

