Hastings High School head football coach Dana Strain was recently selected to the MN HS FB All-Star Game as an assistant coach. The game was held last weekend at US Bank Stadium and Strain joined KDWA to talk about his experience.
Hastings High School head football coach Dana Strain was recently selected to the MN HS FB All-Star Game as an assistant coach. The game was held last weekend at US Bank Stadium and Strain joined KDWA to talk about his experience.
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2022/12/strain-honored-with-all-star-game-selection/