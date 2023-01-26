Afton Apple Orchard Donates To PSD

The Prescott School Board received a donation from a local business at a recent meeting to help defray costs of a playground. According to a post on social media, the Prescott School District expressed gratitude for the generous support of Afton Apple Orchard. At the January school board meeting, orchard owners Sarah Parkos and Cindy Femling presented a donation of $10,000 to purchase playground equipment for Malone. The School Board has not determined when work on the playground will begin.
(Pictured l to r: Michael Kosmalski, Sarah Parkos, Cindy Femling, Sara Dusek and Kyle Igou. Submitted Photo.)