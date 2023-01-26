Cannon Falls Teacher Nominated

Cannon Falls High School science teacher Amanda Thompson has been named as one of 13 southeastern Minnesota educators nominated for the 2022-2023 Outstanding Educator Award by STEM Forward. According to a press release, the award recognizes K-12 educators who strive toward the highest levels of science, technology, engineering, and math excellence within their schools and community, with a focus on initiative and continuous improvement in every aspect of their work. Recipients of the award foster high K-12 student achievement, exhibit leadership and support for continuous improvement, promote STEM careers, and demonstrate collaboration among K-12 schools, businesses, and post-secondary education. An awards event will be held on Feb. 8 at the 31st annual STEM Forward Gathering in Rochester. STEM Forward is made up of a group of southeastern Minnesota school districts, post-secondary institutions and businesses.