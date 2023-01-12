Community Investment Fund Proposal Period Open

The City of Hastings is now accepting applications for the 2023 Community Investment Fund project proposals, with a first review of applications set for March 31. According to a city press release, Hastings created the fund in 2022 to encourage and support community partnerships and community-driven projects. An initial round of funding of $100,000 was approved and several project proposals received funding. A second round of funding of $100,000 was approved for 2023. Application forms are available on the City website.