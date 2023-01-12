Hastings Native Receives Distinguished Flying Cross

  • January 12, 2023

Air Force Flight Nurse, and Hastings native, Major Katie Lunning, will be presented with a Distinguished Flying Cross Medal, the nation’s highest award for aerial achievement, for extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight during the evacuation of Kabul in August 2021. According to a press release, on the night of Aug. 26, 2021, Major Lunning was among the first members of an aeromedical evacuation team to mobilize for a no-notice urgent combat mission. Within hours, she responded to a mass casualty event caused by a suicide bomber at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) that killed 13 U.S. service members. Under small-arms fire and imminent threat of attack at HKIA, she performed patient triage and intake for 22 patients before they embarked on their eight-hour aeromedical evacuation flight to Landstuhl, Germany. Major Lunning is the first Air National Guard flight nurse in the country to receive this prestigious award.

Click here for audio


   
(Maj. Katie Lunning. USAF Photo)

